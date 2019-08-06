B. Franklin “Frank” Main Jr., age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at home in Upper Sandusky, with his family at his side.

Visitations will be held at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky from 4-6 p.m. Monday, with a funeral service following at 6 p.m.

The Rev. Betsy Bowen is officiating.

Military rites will be honored following the service at the funeral home by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

The family of Frank Main also would like to thank Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, as well as the caring staff at Bridge Home Health and Hospice for its caring service.

