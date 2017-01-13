Anna L. “Nancy” Roby, of Upper Sandusky, died at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at Fairhaven Community. She was 92.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Becky King officiating.

Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Community in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.