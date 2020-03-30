Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Ann Marie Reinhart, 32, of Northwood and formerly of Fostoria, died at 1:02 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo surrounded by her family.

There will be no public visitation or service due to considerations of everyone’s health and safety. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at All Saints Catholic Parish in New Riegel. A private graveside service will take place in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Frenchtown.

Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

