Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Angela I. McMillion, age 50, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Angela was born July 24, 1969, in Upper Sandusky, to Wade Sublett Jr., and Nancy (Plott) Martin, both of whom are deceased. She married Scott McMillion on April 15, 2010, in Upper Sandusky and he survives.

She is survived by her children, Colleen (Nate) Evans, Carey; Alicia Mowery, Upper Sandusky; and a step son, Gage Dryfuse, Upper Sandusky; five grandchildren, Gabriel, Kenan, and Lilith Evans; Audrea Mowery and Niklous Hale; along with her two sisters, Deb King and Barb McCoy; and two brothers, Mike and Charlie King, all of Upper Sandusky, and step father James Martin, all of Upper Sandusky.

Angela was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Angela was a 1987 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School. She enjoyed sewing, baking especially during the holidays, fishing, playing “Second Life” computer game. Along with spending time with family, and especially with her grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Angela McMillion and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com