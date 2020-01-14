Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Andrew M. Trausch, of Findlay and formerly of Carey, died at 5:39 a.m. at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. He was 61.

He was born Sept. 5, 1958, in Upper Sandusky, to the late Gerald H. and Rebecca V. (Barnett) Trausch.

Trausch is survived by a sister, Ruth H. (William) Shonkwiler, Jr., Nevada; a brother-in-law, Dan Shoemaker, Houktown; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Kathryne Shoemaker, Gerald David Trausch and Sandra L. Trausch.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey with the Rev. Tom Merrill officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.