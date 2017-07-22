Andrew F. Koehler, age 67, of Upper Sandusky, died surrounded by family on Thurs. July 20, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral service will be held Mon. July 24 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Joe Trester officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-6 PM on Sun. July 23 at the funeral home and from 9:30-11 AM on Mon. July 24 at the church. Andy will be interned on the family plot beside his mother at Oak Hill Cemetery at a private family burial.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, Andy Koehler Medical Scholarship Fund, or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a story.

