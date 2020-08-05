Wyandot cases rise to 125 total

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 125 total coronavirus cases in the county, including 108 lab-confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and seven additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

There are currently three patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been seven deaths and 85 recoveries. Thirty-three cases are considered active.

The county currently is at the level 2 orange public emergency level in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The level indicates increased exposure and spread and encourages a high degree of caution.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 95,106 confirmed and probable cases, 11,119 hospitalizations and 3,570 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in effect. Based upon this order, Wyandot County Public Health encourages citizens to comply with the requirements in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.This is particularly important as there is currently a surge of positive cases in the county.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case. For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/ wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.