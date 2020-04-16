Wyandot: 14 confirmed cases, 3 cases pending review

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 14 lab confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyandot County, including two deaths and no hospitalizations, as well as three probable COVID-19 cases pending review by the Ohio Department of Health.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

Cases include one male in his 30s with an onset date of March 22; three males in their 40s with onset dates ranging from April 5 to April 13; six males and one female in their 50s with onset dates ranging from March 26 to April 4; two males in their 60s, one with an onset date of April 11 and a second who died April 8; and one male in the 80 and up age range who died April 10.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ohio Department of Health reported 7,791 confirmed and probable cases, 2,237 hospitalizations and 361 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The health department reminds county residents to continue disinfecting surfaces in their home and not to forget cellphones in the process. The CDC recommends following “the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products. Consider use of wipeable covers for electronics. If no manufacturer guidance is available, consider the use of alcohol-based wipes or spray containing at least 70% alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids.”

For more information on disinfecting and cleaning methods for the household visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cleaning-disinfection.html.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current Ohio Department of Health Orders and Governor DeWine’s executive orders visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/public-health-orders/public-health-orders.

Other information can be found by calling the ODH information line at 833-4-ASK-ODH and by visiting the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.