Safety blotter

Upper Sandusky Police Department

An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of North Sandusky Avenue for a private property crash the afternoon of Sept. 8. Insurance information and photos were collected.

An officer performed a welfare check on an Upper Sandusky woman in the 200 block of Nantucket Drive the afternoon of Sept. 8.

An officer assisted an Upper Sandusky woman with a vehicle unlock in the 300 block of South Warpole Street late the afternoon of Sept. 8.

An officer gave a Harpster man a ride to his vehicle from the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room the night of Sept. 8.

An officer was dispatched to Stepping Stones Park for a report of suspicious vehicles parked after hours the night of Sept. 8. The vehicles had left the area by the time the officer arrived. The officer patrolled the area and did not observe anything suspicious.