Public health offering booster dose aimed at omicron variant

Wyandot County Public Health began offering the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster this month during the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-In Wednesday Clinics at Wyandot County Public Health.

Currently, Wyandot County Public Health is offering Moderna initial doses and the bivalent boosters, which are approved for those 18 and older.

Those ages 12-17 who are ready for a bivalent booster dose must receive the Pfizer bivalent booster, which is available locally from other health care partners. The Pfizer bivalent booster is approved for all individuals aged 12 and older but is not offered at Wyandot County Public Health. Bivalent boosters currently aren’t approved for those 11 and under. Individuals 11 and under will continue to receive the monovalent boosters as eligible.

Those 12 or older are now eligible for a bivalent booster if they:

— Completed a primary series of Moderna, Pfizer, or Novavax or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

— Are two months out from the most recent dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. All individuals 12 and older are eligible for a bivalent booster vaccine regardless of the number of booster doses previously received. The bivalent booster doses protect

To schedule call 419-294-3852.