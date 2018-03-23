Printing Error

Due to a mistake at the printing facility, some pages of the Kenton Times were inserted with today’s Daily Chief-Union. They were already out the door before the mistake was discovered.

We are re-printing corrected editions which will be delivered with Saturday’s Daily Chief-Union.

The Times and Daily Chief-Union staff are sorry for any inconvenience this caused to our readers and advertisers.

You may view today’s news on our website, without logging in, and are welcome to download a correct digital issue for free below: