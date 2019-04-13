ODOT announces upcoming projects

ODOT recently released a list of highway construction scheduled to occur within Wyandot County. Work is dependent upon weather conditions, and unless otherwise noted, it will take place during daytime hours.

U.S. 23 over Tymochtee Creek, just north of TH 103, will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, April 22, for a bridge rehabilitation project. The project also includes resurfacing of U.S. 23 between CH 97 and the U.S. 30 interchange, north of Upper Sandusky, which is expected to begin in early June. Lane restrictions will be expanded to the entire work zone when resurfacing begins. Work is being performed by The Shelly Company, Findlay.

Ohio 67 between Ohio 103 and the northern corporation limit of Sycamore, within the village of Sycamore, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement joint repairs beginning Monday, April 15. The repair work is being done in preparation for a resurfacing project scheduled to begin in June. Work is being performed by Kokosing Construction Company, Columbus.

Ohio 67/ Ohio 231 overlap over Sycamore Creek, between Kilborn Street and Ohio 231 within the village of Sycamore, closed March 11 for approximately four months during a bridge rehabilitation project. Work is being performed by R&I Construction, Tiffin. The following detours are associated with the project:

— Ohio 67 traffic is detoured Ohio 103 and Ohio 100 back to Ohio 67.

— Ohio 231 traffic is detoured onto Ohio 103, Ohio 100 and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 231.

Ohio 103 between Ohio 199 and the Crawford County line, excluding its overlap with Ohio 53, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement joint repairs beginning Monday, April 15. The repair work is being done in preparation for a resurfacing project scheduled to begin in June. Work is being performed by Kokosing Construction Company, Columbus.

Ohio 199 between the village of Carey and the city of Upper Sandusky will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement crack sealing. Work is being performed by the ODOT Wyandot County maintenance garage.

Ohio 231 between CH 330 (Lincoln Highway) and the Seneca County line will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement joint repairs beginning Monday, April 15. The repair work is being done in preparation for a resurfacing project scheduled to begin in June. Work is being performed by Kokosing Construction Company, Columbus.