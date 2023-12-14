Health dept. offering COVID vaccine to 6 months and older

Wyandot County Public Health now is offering the 2023-24 formulation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 6 months and older. The COVID-19 vaccines have been updated to improve protection provided against current variants of COVID-19.

Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax all have been updated to a 2023-2024 formulation of the COVID-19 vaccines based on the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant of COVID-19. These updated vaccines are recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older, regardless of previous vaccination against COVID-19. Wyandot County Public Health is exclusively offering the Moderna vaccine. Those seeking either the Pfizer or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine should consult with a primary care provider or other vaccine providers to receive their vaccine.

Eligibility for the 2023-2024 vaccine:

All individuals ages 6 months and older are eligible to receive at least one dose of the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine regardless of previous vaccinations. Generally, one dose of the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people who were previously considered fully vaccinated at least eight weeks after the most recent COVID-19 vaccine.

Some additional doses of the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine are approved for those who are immunocompromised or who have not yet completed the initial vaccination series. The interval between vaccinations may vary from the eight-week period in these cases. Wyandot County Public Health will help assess each individual case to ensure patients receive proper administration recommendations.

Clinic times at WCPH:

For individuals aged 18 and older, Wyandot County Public Health is offering Walk-in Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available to everyone 6 months and older on Mondays and Fridays. Note Wyandot County Public Health is closed Mondays Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 due to the holidays. The public may schedule appointments now by calling the nursing division at 419-294-3852.

Vaccine cost and insurance:

Due to the end of the public health emergency, COVID-19 vaccine costs no longer are covered by emergency funding. For most people, health insurance should cover the cost of vaccination. Individuals who are underinsured or uninsured may also qualify to receive reduced cost vaccinations.

Individuals should bring their insurance card(s) to Walk-in Wednesdays to ensure the vaccines are covered. Wyandot County Public Health staff will check insurance coverage over the phone when scheduling appointments and for those interested in verifying coverage before attending walk-in clinics.

COVID-19 at-home test kits:

Wyandot County Public Health is currently offering free COVID-19 test kits available for pick up during regular business hours. To maintain the health of staff members and other clients, individuals who are taking tests due to symptoms or exposure to COVID are asked to refrain from entering the building. In these cases, please call the health department at 419-294-3852 from the parking lot and test kits will be brought out to the vehicle.