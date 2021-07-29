Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday

Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Vaccine clinics for the Moderna vaccine are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported four active cases of COVID-19 in the county. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,355, including 1,806 lab-confirmed cases and 549 probable cases.

No patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 57 deaths and 2,294 patients have completed isolation.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,113,006 confirmed and probable cases, 60,819 hospitalizations and 20,366 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/ portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.