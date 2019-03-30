Home Local News Court Dockets Juveniles sentenced in traffic court

Juveniles sentenced in traffic court

Posted on March 30, 2019
Dylan Campbell, 128 1/2 W. Findlay St., Carey, no operator’s license, $50 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens.

Miranda R. Donnell, 446 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, violation of traffic lanes and lines, $30 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens.

Madison E. Higgins, 360 W. Finley St., Upper Sandusky, failure to control, $50 fine plus costs, two ponits, 90-day BMV suspension with limited privileges granted.

Riley P. Messersmith, 11760 CH 29, Carey, assured clear distance ahead, $30 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens.

