Juveniles sentenced in traffic court Posted on March 30, 2019 0 Dylan Campbell, 128 1/2 W. Findlay St., Carey, no operator’s license, $50 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens. Miranda R. Donnell, 446 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, violation of traffic lanes and lines, $30 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens. Madison E. Higgins, 360 W. Finley St., Upper Sandusky, failure to control, $50 fine plus costs, two ponits, 90-day BMV suspension with limited privileges granted. Riley P. Messersmith, 11760 CH 29, Carey, assured clear distance ahead, $30 fine plus costs, two points, Carteens.