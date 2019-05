Students at Upper Sandusky High School, as part of classroom assignments, helped to kick off the Click-It-Or-Ticket campaign, which started May 20 and will continue through June 2. Claire Russell with Wyandot County Public Health explained that the department has been holding video contests for the past five years in which students at all county schools are invited to create a 30 second video revolving around the message of the click-it-or-ticket campaign, which urges drivers and passengers to buckle up while on the road.