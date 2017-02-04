Baby Times deadline Tuesday

Tuesday is the deadline to submit photos for The Daily Chief-Union’s Baby Times.

Any baby born in 2016 is eligible.

The cost is $12 for a black and white photo and $20 for a color picture. Photos of twins are charged as two pictures.

Bring good quality photos to the DC-U office at 111 W. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky; or mail them to Baby Times, in care of The Daily Chief-Union, PO Box 180, 111 W. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351. Photos also may be emailed to mswinehart@dailychiefunion.com.

The child’s name, date of birth, gender, parents’ names, address, city, state, zip and a phone number must be included with each photo.