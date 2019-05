Erica and Eli Smith, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a son. Xander Eli Smith was born at 6:37 a.m. May 2, 2019, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital in Tiffin.

He was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

The grandparents are Stephen and Pamela Smith and William and Diana Frey and a great-grandparent is William Fredritz. Bristol Smith is a sister.