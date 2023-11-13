Upper Sandusky Rotary Club hosting its annual pancake breakfast in Dec.

The Upper Sandusky Rotary Club is preparing for its largest annual fundraiser, the Rotary Pancake Breakfast, which is from 7-11 a.m. Dec. 2 at John Stewart United Methodist Church.

The event will be a dine-in experience with live entertainment and community camaraderie. Those who need to grab their breakfast on the go, or want to surprise their Saturday morning coworkers, still have the option for carry-out as well. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any local Rotarian, or at the event.

The Rotary Club extends a special thank-you to Bill and Kate Aubry and Vent Brothers Farms for covering the cost of the sausage for the event, and also thanked all the sponsors that make the pancake breakfast a success.

The Rotary Club of Upper Sandusky is committed to enhancing our community and the surrounding area. If you or someone you know is interested in bettering the Upper Sandusky community and would be interested in joining Rotary or finding more information, please find us on Facebook or visit www.UpperSanduskyRotary.org.