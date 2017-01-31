Caroline (Orians) and Dougie Gould, of Erskine, Scotland, are the parents of a girl, Roisin Orians Gould.

She was born at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 at Royal Alexandria Hospital, Paisley, Scotland.

She weighed 10 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Joe Orians and Katy Helge, both of Upper Sandusky, and the late Chuck Helge.

The paternal grandparents are Bob and Helen Gould, Erskine.

The maternal great-grandparents are Dennis and Marilyn Barnes, Upper Sandusky, Erma Orians, Findlay, and the late Don Orians.

The paternal great-grandmother is Mae McDougall, Auchterarder, Scotland.

The maternal great-great-grandmother is Sarah Logsdon, Upper Sandusky.