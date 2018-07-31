TIFFIN — Mikayla Koch, of Tiffin, and Scott Koehler, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy.

Lucas Grey Koehler was born Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Mercy Tiffin Hospital.

He was 20.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Ashley Gibson and Jon Gibson, of Ohio; and Jason Koch and Nicole Koch, of Washington.

The paternal grandparents are Jason Koehler, of Ohio; and Heather Clevenger.

Maternal great-grandparents are Judy Koch, of Ohio; Margaret and Bill Shepherd, of Ohio; and Linda and Mike Young, of Florida.

Paternal great-grandparents are Gary and Dianna Koehler, of Ohio; Kevin Williams, of Ohio; and Cindy Riedel, of Ohio.

Paternal great-great grandparents are Vernon Koehler, of Ohio; and Charlene Williams, of Ohio.