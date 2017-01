Beckie and Jeremy Walton, of Monroe, Michigan, are the parents of a boy, Lincoln Slate Walton.

He was born at 7:49 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Dan and Pansy Heath, Monroe.

The paternal grandparents are David Jr. and Frances Walton, Sycamore.