Jaxon Cyrus and Riley Farah

Sepideh (Behram) and Matthew Rowland, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, are the parents of twins. Jaxon Cyrus was born at 12:01 Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, and Riley Farah was born at 12:03 Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Rockville, Maryland.

Jaxon was 18 inches long and weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Riley was 19 inches long and weighed 4, pounds 14 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Mimi Behram, Gaithersburg, and the late Manuchehr Behram. The paternal grandparents are Dale and Judy Rowland, Marion.