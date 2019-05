Chelsea and Ben Porter, of Harpster, are the parents of a son. Drake Benjamin Porter was born at 2:33 p.m. April 24, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

He was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Kyle and Teena Bowman, of Harpster. The paternal grandparents are Paul and Mary Porter, of Tiffin.