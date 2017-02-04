Carey kindergarten screening set in April

CAREY — Kindergarten screening for Carey Elementary will be April 6-7 at Carey Schools, 2016 Blue Devil Drive, Carey.

Register online at http://careyevs.schoolwires.com. Click on the kindergarten registration link.

Everyone must have an appointment to attend one of the sessions.

All prospective kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2017.

Bring the following items: birth certificate, Social Security card, and immunization records, along with all applicable custody papers.

A confirmation of each appointment time will be emailed.

Call Dena Vackert at 419-396-7922 for more information.

This is for residents of Carey Exempted Village Schools only.

Anyone who lives in another school district and is considering open enrolling to Carey Schools may call Lesa Hyatt at 419-396-7922 to request an open-enrollment application. Applications are also on the district’s website.

Resident who live outside the district are asked to attend kindergarten registration in their respective school district’s and have the information forwarded to Carey.