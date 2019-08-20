Briar Leigh Rall Posted on August 20, 2019 0 Tricia and Drew Rall, of Nevada, are the parents of a daughter. Briar Leigh Rall was born at 9:11 a.m. July 12, 2019, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital in Tiffin. She was 20 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Siblings are brother, Grant Rall; and sisters, Atlee and Emery Rall. The maternal grandparents are Larry and Patty Niederkohr and the paternal grandparents are Steve and Kim Rall. The maternal great-grandmother is Dorothy Pagnard and paternal great-grandparents are Cy and Judy Frey and Sally Rall.