Tricia and Drew Rall, of Nevada, are the parents of a daughter. Briar Leigh Rall was born at 9:11 a.m. July 12, 2019, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital in Tiffin.

She was 20 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Siblings are brother, Grant Rall; and sisters, Atlee and Emery Rall.

The maternal grandparents are Larry and Patty Niederkohr and the paternal grandparents are Steve and Kim Rall.

The maternal great-grandmother is Dorothy Pagnard and paternal great-grandparents are Cy and Judy Frey and Sally Rall.