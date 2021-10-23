177 active cases reported Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 177 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 32 are vaccinated and 145 are not. Four patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which one is vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,229. This includes 2,375 lab-confirmed cases and 854 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 62 deaths, and 2,990 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,515,838 confirmed and probable cases, 78,488 hospitalizations, and 23,955 Ohio resident deaths. or additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.