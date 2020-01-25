KY man shot in leg at rural Upper residence

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















An Upper Sandusky man was arrested Jan. 16 after a Kentucky man was shot in the leg at a rural Upper Sandusky residence.

According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Mike Hetzel, at 2 a.m. Jan. 16, deputies were dispatched to 9846 CH 111 in Upper Sandusky, where it was discovered Jacob W. Dulaney, 38, of Ashland, Kentucky, had sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Dulaney was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Wyandot County EMS and later was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus.

Detectives were called to the scene, which led to a search warrant being served at the residence. Deputies arrested Joshua A. Dulaney, 40, a resident of 9846 CH 111, Upper Sandusky, and he was charged with felonious assault.

Jacob Dulaney and Joshua Dulaney are brothers.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office processed the scene and gathered evidence, which may lead to additional charges.

The Upper Sandusky Police Department and the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office in its investigation.