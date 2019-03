The American Red Cross held a blood drive Friday afternoon at the Upper Sandusky Community Library.

ARC representative Courtney Engelkes said the ARC is still in a blood emergency and is in need of donors after harsh winter weather in January forced several blood drives to be canceled.

Pictured, Wyandot County Commissioner Steve Seitz gives blood at the blood drive while Joe Loomus of the ARC helps.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger