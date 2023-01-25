Area bracing for winter storm and snow accumulation

BOWLING GREEN — A storm system was expected to arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight, bringing several inches of snow and winds.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for the following:

The weather system was expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The system could arrive as rain and transition quickly to snow. Accumulations of 4-7 inches are expected, with some areas receiving up to 8 inches in Defiance and Williams counties.

Wind gusts are estimated to be 25-30 mph, with sustained winds of 15-20 mph.

A break in the storm could occur at approximately noon today before another period of lesser snowfall begins.

“Once it starts to snow, we could see snowfall rates of an inch to an inch and a half per hour,” said Rod Nuveman, highway management administrator for ODOT District 1, based in Lima. “This will be a wet snow, but with the winds we do expect some blowing and drifting to occur.”

Motorists are reminded to be aware that ODOT trucks travel at slower speeds and to give them plenty of space to work. Last winter, ODOT plow trucks statewide were struck 62 times. So far this year, 21 plow strikes have occurred.