Upper Sandusky firefighters have placed 343 flags — one for each firefighter who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York — on the front lawn at the city safety building.

Pictures of all of the deceased firefighters are on the glass windows and bay doors at the Upper Sandusky Fire Department, 120 N. Seventh St. The tribute will stay up through the end of today.

Daily Chief-Union/Avery T. Jennings