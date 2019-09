Sycamore resident Clara “Mickey” Ekleberry was honored Thursday morning in the Masters’ Building as the Wyandot County Senior Citizen of the Year as part of Senior Day festivities at the Wyandot County Fair. Ekleberry’s accomplishments include being a member of the Wyandot County Council on Aging Board, the Wyandot County Community Foundation board of trustees, volunteering for Wyandot Cares, over 25 years served at the Mohawk Community Library and over 60 years with Saint Pius Catholic Church in Sycamore, among others.