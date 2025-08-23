WD Knighten Jr

WD “Bill” Knighten Jr., age 79, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service for Bill Knighten ist 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene, and will be officiated by the Rev. Steve Anstine. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitations is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church Tuesday before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Wyandot Memorial Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

