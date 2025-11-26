Robert McKee Posted on November 26, 2025 0 FOREST — Robert L. McKee, of Forest, died Nov. 13, 2025, at Marion General Hospital. He was 88. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hueston Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Clark Shields Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription