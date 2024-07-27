Mary Gillen

Mary Lou Gillen, age 95, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, at home with her family by her side.

Funeral services for Mary Lou Gillen will be private, with burial taking place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and/or the Ronald McDonald House, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

