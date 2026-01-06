Jeannette Boyce

CAREY — Jeannette G. Boyce, 90, of Carey passed away Sunday, January 4, 2026 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Jeannette will be on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Carey Memorial Evangelical Church, 229 E. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio 43316. Jeannette’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM in the church, Pastor Cynthia Morrison, officiating. Interment will follow in the Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeannette’s honor to the Carey Food Pantry or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Activities Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Jeannette’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

