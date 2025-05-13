Frank Simon Jr.

FINDLAY — Frank K. Simon Jr., 66, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, May 9, 2025, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Friends and family may visit from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Wildwood Chapel, 7296 TH 51, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. A funeral service will follow the visitation, with good friend, the Rev. William Miller, officiating. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, 419-422-1500, is honored to serve Frank’s family.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to The Stewardship Community Foundation, benefiting the Amanda Simon Scholarship, P.O. Box 1443, Findlay, OH 45839.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

