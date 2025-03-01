We are sad to announce the passing of Don Henry Stutz, 61 years old, of Peoria, Arizona.

Don never met a stranger, which prompted many to call him “The Mayor!” He welcomed everyone into his life and heart. He had a way of making the day brighter with his smile and selfless interest in all who knew him. He was gifted with an amazing spirit an ability to handle all that was thrown his way with grace and optimism. Don will never be forgotten. Our lives are forever enriched by his presence. He was a little man with a personality.

Donations in Don’s memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Hospital: Norton Thorasic, 124 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013; or Wyandot Memorial Hospital, 885 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

