Carol Searfoss

Carol A. Searfoss, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday in Bringman-Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, in care of Bringman-Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!