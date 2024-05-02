USHS National Honor Society

The Upper Sandusky High School Chapter of National Honor Society held its induction ceremony Tuesday in the USHS Auditorium. Sixteen new members were inducted from the junior class by the current senior members and pledged to uphold the values of NHS — academics, leadership, service and character. Guest speaker Dr. Janet Engle, former USHS teacher and current assistant professor of education at Ohio Northern University, stressed to the members the importance of honor and thanking the people in their lives who taught them how to be honorable. USHS Principal Corrina Waggy congratulated the students on their membership and praised the hard work they put in to earn the honor of NHS member. Pictured are (front row, from left) Maralee Wood, Hope Morris, Wrehn Thompson, Samantha Strong, Addyson Newman, Brook Montgomery, Grace Walton, Natalie Shuck, Karlie Riedel, MacKenzie Ruth; (middle row) Avery Kraus, Malainy Boes, Kaleb Swavel, Brock Montgomery, Jameson Reile, Nathan Lewis, Dalton Shock, Abraham Baldwin, Justin Heilman, Nora Estes, Kendall Van Horn; (back row) Tara Parker, Adeline Hoffbauer, Emily Ruhlen, Jenna Wenger, Jacob Halter, Avery Gill, Evan Hinesman, Holden Daris, Ethan Hill, Emerson Russell, Josephine Kotterman, Taryn Frost, Ryleigh Field, Arabel Kreais and Rebecca Geiser. Not pictured is Gavin Pinion.