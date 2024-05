Parkinsonʼs group to meet on Sunday

Parkinsonʼs group to meet on Sunday

The local Parkinson’s support group will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wyandot County Council on Aging office in downtown Upper Sandusky.

Guest speakers will be members of the Wyandot Memorial Hospital physical therapy team.

Everyone is welcome.

Call Janice Woods at 419-310-3880 for more information.