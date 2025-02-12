Girls wrestling: Blue Devils win 6 of 11 contested matches

FINDLAY — Carey lost 42-18 to Elmwood and 45-19 to Liberty-Benton in girls wrestling matches Tuesday at Liberty-Benton.

Dakota McKinney won twice by pin at 190 pounds to lead Carey. Elise Fredritz had a pair of wins for the Blue Devils, getting a pin in 19 seconds at 145 pounds against the Royals and then winning by technical fall at 155 pounds against the Eagles.

At 170 pounds, Adi Kramer won by pin against the Eagles and won by forfeit against the Royals.

Lydia Black won a 7-5 decision at 140 pounds in the Liberty-Benton match to finish 1-1 on the day.

Carey was 4-2 in contested matches against Liberty-Benton and 2-3 against Elmwood. The Royals won four forfeits and the Eagles six.

The Blue Devils compete in the sectional tournament at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at Clyde.

Elmwood 42, Carey 18

100 — Double forfeit.

105 — Bechstein (E) won by forfeit.

110 — Gheen (E) p. Stewart 1:03.

115 — Abbott (E) p. DeAmicis 4:00.

120 — Zeigler (E) won by forfeit.

125 — Tyson (E) won by forfeit.

130 — Petrescu (E) won by forfeit.

135 — Double forfeit.

140 — Faber (E) p. Black 5:37.

145 — Fredritz (C) p. Motot 0:19.

155 — Double forfeit.

170 — Kramer (C) won by forfeit.

190 — McKinney (C) p. Burrell 1:00.

235 — Double forfeit.

Liberty-Benton 45, Carey 19

100 — Martien (LB) won by forfeit.

105 — Double forfeit.

110 — Stanton (LB) d. Stewart 7-0.

115 — Reece (LB) won by forfeit.

120 — Ramm (LB) p. DeAmicis 1:07.

125 — Reece (LB) won by forfeit.

130 — Vermillion (LB) won by forfeit.

135 — Settlemire (LB) won by forfeit.

140 — Black (C) d. Farrar 7-5.

145 — Double forfeit.

155 — Fredritz (C) tf. Wicker 3:03.

170 — Kramer (C) p. Theis 3:40.

190 — McKinney (C) p. Jones 4:17.

235 — Parmelee (LB) won by forfeit.