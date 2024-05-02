ASL intermediate

Master level American Sign Language interpreter Keith E. Falzone lead the first round of the intermediate American Sign Language class Wednesday at the Upper Sandusky Community Library. Falzone led a beginner’s sign language class earlier this year and recently agreed to come back for additional instruction to local community members who were interested. Falzone has interpreted at Ohio State University and held the highest level of certification with The Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, a culmination of 37 years of continuous interpreting. He has been teaching sign language to everyone from kindergarten level to master’s and PhD students for the past 30 years. Falzone began Wednesday’s class with a refresher on the basics of sign language, including finger spelling, the alphabet and numbers. The course will continue at 6 p.m. every Wednesday for the remainder of the month of May. All skill levels are welcome, as is anyone who attended the beginner sign language course earlier this year. The class is free to attend.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger