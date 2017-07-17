Ohio police find body after checking on missing woman

MANSFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found in the trunk of a car after Texas police asked an Ohio department to check a house for a missing woman.

The (Mansfield) News Journal reports officers in central Ohio found the missing Texas woman’s car parked in front of a Mansfield home early Saturday. Police say they spoke to a man who claimed he hadn’t seen the woman since Thursday when he picked up a child at her Cedar Hill, Texas, home.

Police say the man fought with officers and tried to flee on foot after being told Cedar Hill police had asked to retain him. He was subdued after being hit with a stun gun.

The woman’s body was then found in the trunk of her car.

