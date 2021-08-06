ODH releases update guide for quarantine after classroom setting COVID exposure

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COLUMBUS — Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health released the latest guidelines for quarantine after exposure in K-12 classroom settings.

“In-person learning is very important for the cognitive, social and emotional development of our children,” Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff explained. “Developing guidelines that will allow well-protected students to be able to remain in the classroom as much as possible — even if there has been an exposure to COVID-19 — help facilitate that important in-person learning this year.

“While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they are not invincible and most certainly can, and do, become ill. Just like adults, when children become sick from COVID-19, they spread it to others, and can suffer severe health outcomes, or even death. Young children who aren’t yet eligible for vaccines, and those who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, should wear masks indoors, including in schools. For those ages 12 and up, vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19.”

Prevention measures

The guidelines indicate that quarantine is not necessary for students and adults possibly exposed to COVID-19 in K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status, if specific prevention measures have been in place and followed closely. Prevention measures include masking for students and staff regardless of vaccination status, maximizing physical distance of at least 3-feet between desks, using documented prevention policies such as identification of individuals experiencing symptoms, strategies to increase ventilation protocols for cleaning and more. When prevention measures aren’t all in place, the ODH has varied recommendations depending on vaccination status.

— Fully vaccinated: If not all prevention measures were in place, quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated students and adults, provided they adhere to the following precautions: Wear a mask indoors, as much as possible, either for 14 days or until a viral (PCR or antigen) test performed three to five days after exposure has come back as negative; and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following exposure. Unless symptoms develop, the guidelines indicate fully vaccinated individuals can continue attending in-person class and participating in sports and extra-curricular activities. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

— Not fully vaccinated: Those who are not fully vaccinated also do not necessarily have to quarantine in the event of exposure when all prevention measures were not in place, as long as the person who was exposed was wearing a face mask consistently and correctly and physical distancing was maintained. However, they should take the following precautions: Wear a mask indoors, as much as possible, either for 14 days or until a viral (PCR or antigen) test performed at least five days after exposure has come back as negative (while this negative result would allow them to discontinue masking in school after day seven, the ODH encourages them to continue masking; and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following exposure. Unless symptoms develop, individuals can continue attending in-person class and participating in sports and extra-curricular activities.

— Exhibiting COVID symptoms: Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate themselves from others and be evaluated for COVID-19. Testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) may be recommended in coordination with the local health department, school, health care provider or parents/guardians. Those who test positive, should isolate for at least 10 days from the date symptoms started or the date of the positive test if they have no symptoms.

Time to quarantine

Quarantine is advised if the student or teacher is not fully vaccinated, and layers of prevention were not in place as described. If quarantine is necessary because layers of prevention were not in place as described above, it should last for at least seven days since the last exposure, and the contact should have a negative viral (PCR or antigen) test collected on or after day five. Individuals should watch for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

During quarantine, contacts should be advised to stay home and away from others as much as possible. If they become symptomatic at any point, they should receive clinical evaluation or testing for COVID-19.

Only in the classroom

The above guidelines for students and adults only apply to exposures occurring in classroom settings. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 outside of the school setting should refrain from attending in-person school and participating in organized sports or extracurriculars throughout their quarantine period.

For additional information, read the guidance online at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/covid-19-fact-sheet-k-12-exposure-and-quarantine.pdf.

Along with this guidance, a detailed K-12 classroom exposure quarantine flowchart addresses various scenarios based on school-wide preventive strategies, as well as the vaccination and masking status of the student, teacher or staff member who was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in a classroom setting. That chart is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/covid-19-fact-sheet-k-12-exposure-and-quarantineflow-chart.pdf COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

For answers to COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).