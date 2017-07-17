Findlay cleaning up after floods

FINDLAY (AP) — Residents in a northern Ohio city are cleaning up basements and belongings after dealing with another damaging flood.

The Courier reports the Blanchard River at Findlay crested at 16.5 feet Friday and has been receding since then.

The river was at 11.4 feet early Sunday, just slightly above minor flood stage level.

It was the fifth-highest crest on record for the river at Findlay.

The flooding occurred after the area received between 3 and 5 inches of rain Wednesday.

The Findlay Fire Department evacuated a number of people from flooded homes and rescued stranded motorists the previous two days

Parts of central Ohio also saw flooding last week from torrential downpours, prompting evacuations and emergency shelters opening.

