Dayton Art Institute announces details for 2022 Art Ball

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute has announced details for its 2022 Art Ball fundraiser, taking place June 11. The black-tie gala, a Dayton tradition since 1957, returns after a three-year absence to celebrate its 65th anniversary.

“After canceling the 2020 and 2021 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to welcome guests back to the museum for the 65th anniversary of Art Ball,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “As one of the museum’s largest annual fundraisers, returning to an in-person event is vital to supporting the DAI’s operating budget.”

This year’s Art Ball continues the long-standing tradition of being themed around an artwork from the Dayton Art Institute collection. For the 65th anniversary, the DAI Associate Board — a volunteer board which assists with the planning and implementation of Art Ball and Oktoberfest — has selected a painting from 1957, Ray Parker’s Summer Afternoon, as the inspiration for this year’s theme, Summer Celebration.

“Through a voting process, the entire Associate Board took part in selecting Parker’s painting as the featured artwork,” Roediger said. “The title and warm colors are a perfect complement to our Summer Celebration theme. It’s also fitting it was painted the same year that first Art Ball began.”

Art Ball traces its roots back to Dayton’s Holiday Ball, which began in 1957. Organized by the Junior League of Dayton, they were held at the DAI, with proceeds benefitting the museum. The Junior League’s event moved to the spring in 1963 and was rechristened Art Ball. In 1965, the DAI’s newly formed Associate Board took over planning and organizing Art Ball.

Art Ball begins at 7 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by an elegant, seated dinner in the museum galleries. Following dinner, guests enjoy live music, dancing, open bars, specialty martinis, liqueurs and much more. An extra-cost VIP Cocktail Hour will offer early entry to Art Ball for a private reception at 6:30 p.m., with high-end wines and hors d’oeuvres.

More information about Art Ball, its history and this year’s featured artwork can be found online at www.daytonartinstitute.org/artball.

Advance reservations are required for Art Ball and attendance is limited. For more information about reservations and to request an invitation, contact Sponsorship and Special Events Manager Mike Griest, at mgriest@daytonart.org.

Art Ball also includes a Grand Draw Raffle as part of its fundraising efforts. Only 600 tickets will be sold for $100 each, with the chance to win prize packages valued at $1,000–$4,000, including exquisite jewelry items, as well as spa, restaurant, gym, adventure and travel prize packages. Ticket holders need not be present at Art Ball to win. Those purchasing three or more raffle tickets get one free Oktoberfest Preview Party ticket.

Grand Draw Raffle tickets may be purchased online beginning Monday, April 11. They may be purchased by phone, at 937-223-4278, or in person at the museum during regular hours beginning Wednesday, April 13. For more information about the Grand Draw Raffle and to purchase tickets online, go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/raffle.

As the Dayton Region continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting a safe event for all guests, museum staff and volunteers remains the DAI’s top priority. Based on recent recommendations from Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director at Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, and due to the reduced cases of the virus in the region, the museum has decided not to require masks or vaccination registration to attend Art Ball.

“Having successfully relaunched Oktoberfest last fall with COVID safety measures in place, it is important that we also resume this fundraiser, and do so in a safe and responsible manner,” Roediger said. “Museum leadership has closely followed the scientific data throughout the pandemic and feels it is safe to go forward with a traditional Art Ball. We will continue to watch the virus data and adjust accordingly.”

Visit the museum’s website in the coming weeks for additional information and updates about COVID safety precautions at Art Ball.

Art Ball is made possible by the generous sponsorship support of Bladecutters Inc., Enterprise Roofing & Sheet Metal, James Free Jewelers, LWC Incorporated, Old Scratch Pizza, Pickrel Schaeffer & Ebeling, LPA, PNC, Square One Salon & Spa, White Allen European Auto Group and WilmerHale.

All proceeds from Art Ball help benefit operations at the Dayton Art Institute.

For more information about planning a visit to the Dayton Art Institute, including current museum hours, updates and COVID-19 safety protocols, go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278). Connect with the Dayton Art Institute on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for additional information, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and exclusive offers.

About Dayton Art Institute

The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) is one of the Miami Valley’s premier fine art museums, offering a full range of programming in addition to exhibiting its collection. The museum is currently open Wednesdays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursdays, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Fridays & Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sundays, noon–5 p.m. Go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit for the latest museum information and updates. Museum general admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors (60-plus), active military and groups (10 or more), $5 students (18-plus w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17), free for children (ages 6 and younger), and free for museum members. Admission includes access to all Special Exhibition, Focus Exhibitions, The Lange Family Experiencenter and the museum’s collection galleries. Some events and programs may carry an additional charge and include museum admission as part of that price. Free parking is available at the museum and the facility is fully accessible to physically challenged visitors. The DAI’s Museum Store is open during regular museum hours and offers online shopping at www.daytonartinstitute.org/shop. For more information about the DAI, visit daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4ART (4278). The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The DAI also receives support from Culture Works and the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District.