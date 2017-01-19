BG prez won’t support ‘sanctuary campus’

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — The president of a northwest Ohio college says she won’t support making it a so-called “sanctuary campus” to help protect immigrant students potentially facing deportation because she’s worried about jeopardizing the school’s federal funding.

The Blade reports Bowling Green State University President Mary Ellen Mazey announced Tuesday she wouldn’t go against federal law as the school’s faculty senate prepared to consider a resolution in support of the designation.

Mazey says about 68 percent of funding is tied to the federal government through tuition grants and loans.

She says she has signed on in support of the BRIDGE Act, which would provide protections for students enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

That program has allowed young immigrants to work and travel for humanitarian, educational or employment purposes.