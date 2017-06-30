WSHOF annual golf outing set for Aug. 19

CAREY — The sixth annual Wyandot Sports Hall of Fame golf outing is 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Bob’s Countryside Golf Course, 4204 Ohio 199, Carey.

The cost for the four-person scramble is $40 per person, which includes 18 holes with a cart and a sack lunch.

The winning team receives $160.

An optional skins game is $20 per team.

Proximity and longest drive awards will be given, and a 50/50 drawing will be held.

A beverage cart will be available all day.

Proceeds benefit the WSHOF scholarship fund.

For more information, contact Keith Baker at 419-348-9534.