WSHOF annual golf outing set for Aug. 19 Posted on June 30, 2017 0 0 9 CAREY — The sixth annual Wyandot Sports Hall of Fame golf outing is 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Bob’s Countryside Golf Course, 4204 Ohio 199, Carey. The cost for the four-person scramble is $40 per person, which includes 18 holes with a cart and a sack lunch. The winning team receives $160. An optional skins game is $20 per team. Proximity and longest drive awards will be given, and a 50/50 drawing will be held. A beverage cart will be available all day. Proceeds benefit the WSHOF scholarship fund. For more information, contact Keith Baker at 419-348-9534.