Games Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed.

The Carey at Colonel Crawford boys basketball game has been moved to 6 p.m. Feb. 18.

The Buckeye Central at Mohawk boys basketball game now is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Wynford’s girls basketball game at Ashland Crestview and Upper Sandusky’s boys basketball game at Bellevue have been postponed but not rescheduled yet.